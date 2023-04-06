Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

