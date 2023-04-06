Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 918.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.