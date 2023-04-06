Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 3.9%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. 376,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,393,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

