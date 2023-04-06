Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

ENLV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

