Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
ENLV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
