Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Apr 6th, 2023

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLVGet Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

ENLV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

