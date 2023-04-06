Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Jushi Stock Performance
About Jushi
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
