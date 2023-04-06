Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Jushi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Performance

About Jushi

OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.