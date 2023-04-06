Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $355,257.66 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00005206 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.82 million and approximately $355,257.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,017.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00329343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00074855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00562221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00451980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,834,131 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

