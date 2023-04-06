Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,798 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 326,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.94 million. Research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

