Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. 53,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 102,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 809,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

