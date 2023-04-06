Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. 53,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 102,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ero Copper Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
