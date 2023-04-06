ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 0.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

