ETF Managers Group LLC Has $52.12 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.66. 1,974,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,648.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

