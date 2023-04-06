ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,965 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 3.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,357,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

