ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $79,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Express by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after purchasing an additional 303,115 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 26,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.39. 1,584,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,340. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

