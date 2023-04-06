Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $135.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.84 or 0.00074112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,123.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00324869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00558130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00451588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,325,037 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.