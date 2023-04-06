Ethereum Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,896.42 or 0.06743302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $228.44 billion and approximately $9.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00063464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.