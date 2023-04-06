ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $366.96 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00012152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $366.96 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.41323764 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $6,265,532.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

