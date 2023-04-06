ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 13,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,515% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

