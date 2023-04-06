Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €68.95 ($74.95) and last traded at €69.30 ($75.33). Approximately 79,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.58 ($76.72).
Euronext Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.80.
About Euronext
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
Featured Stories
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.