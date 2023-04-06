Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) shares rose 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Everything Blockchain Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

About Everything Blockchain



Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

