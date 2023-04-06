Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.23.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.