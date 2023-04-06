Expion360 Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Expion360 in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Zacks Small Cap has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
