F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up 4.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc. owned about 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 178,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also

