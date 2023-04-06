FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.88. 2,090,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

