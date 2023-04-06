FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $260.00. Approximately 752,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,590 shares.The stock last traded at $234.00 and had previously closed at $229.93.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

