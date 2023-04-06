Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

FRX opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.11.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

