Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.45

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 121649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FSZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 358.33%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.