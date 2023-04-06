Filecoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $190.35 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.56 or 0.00019866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 412,553,844 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

