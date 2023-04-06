Financial Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,804,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $17,170,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 392,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 38,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

