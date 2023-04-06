First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. First Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 315,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 180,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

