First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.83. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$7.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.17%.

Insider Activity

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.