First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.