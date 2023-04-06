First National Corp MA ADV Takes $229,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

