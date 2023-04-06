First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

