FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVO opened at $159.96 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $361.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

