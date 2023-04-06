FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

