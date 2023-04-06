FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 212 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $75.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

