FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,808 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

