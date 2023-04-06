FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4,393.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 246,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

