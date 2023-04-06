FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

