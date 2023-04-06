FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

