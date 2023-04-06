FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. CION Investment accounts for approximately 1.2% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CION Investment worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in CION Investment by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 252,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CION opened at $9.68 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

