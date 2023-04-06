FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,361,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.