FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $207.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.