FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,037,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 469,729 shares.The stock last traded at $33.55 and had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

