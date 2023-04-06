Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 454,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,981. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.