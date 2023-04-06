Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,031,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,967,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

