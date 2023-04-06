Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.75). 4,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.72).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £135.83 million, a PE ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.50.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

