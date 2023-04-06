Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Up 2%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.96). Approximately 3,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.94).

Foresight VCT Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.31 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.59.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

