Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.