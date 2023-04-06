Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.
Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
Shares of FTV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 1,616,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.
In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 507,582 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
