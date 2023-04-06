Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 1,616,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 507,582 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

