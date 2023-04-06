Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,000,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 147,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 23.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

